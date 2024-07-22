Indonesian Ministry of Transportation warns officials against gambling

The ministry has issued a circular letter.

Indonesia.- The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has issued circular Letter No. SE-MHB 3 of 2024 on the prevention of online gambling and all other forms of gambling. This measure is a follow-up to Presidential Decree No. 21 which created a task force to tackle online gambling.

Addressed to employees of the Ministry of Transportation, including civil servants (ASN), the circular requests senior officials, middle-level officials, heads of technical implementation units, and university leaders prioritise the prevention of online gambling and all other forms of gambling within their respective work units.

In June, authorities asked network access point (NAP) service providers to cut off access to internet lines from Cambodia and the Philippines used for online gambling. Gambling in Indonesia is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. Anyone found gambling can face severe fines and/or imprisonment.

