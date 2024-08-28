Indonesian minister urges electronic system operators to sign anti-online gambling pact

Budi Arie Setiadi said those who do not sign will lose their registration certificate.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has asked 18,000 Electronic System Operators (PSE) to agree to a pact against online gambling. He said private PSEs must complete the integrity pact as soon as possible to maintain their registration. Failure to do so will result in revocation of their registration certificate.

Arie has previously said he was working with the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Bank Indonesia (BI), and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling. He has also mentioned plans to restrict access to free virtual private networks (VPNs) to prevent access to online gambling.