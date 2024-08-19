Indonesian minister dedicates Independence Day speech to fight against online gambling

Budi Arie Setiadi called for a unified effort to combat online gambling.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has again stressed the government’s commitment to tackling illegal gambling in a speech on the occasion of Indonesia’s Independence Day. He invoked the £spirit of the nation’s founders” to combat what he said represents “a serious threat to current and future generations”.

He said Ministry staff must raise public awareness about the dangers of online gambling and take action against it.

A week ago Arie said he was working with the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Bank Indonesia (BI), and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling.

He also announced plans to restrict access to free virtual private networks (VPNs) to prevent access to online gambling. He said he had discussed the decision with Wayan Tony Supriyanto, director general of postal and informatics operations, and Hokky Situngkir, director general of informatics applications.

Gambling in Indonesia is illegal for both citizens and foreigners.