Indonesia says 1,118,849 pieces of online gaming content removed since October 2024

The content was blocked between October 20, 2024 and March 8.

Indonesia.- Alexander Sabar, acting general director of Digital Space Supervision at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology (Komdigi) has announced that between October 20, 2024 and March 8, his ministry acted against 1,118,849 instances of online gambling content on digital platforms.

The total comprised 1,017,274 website links and IP addresses and 46,207 items on Facebook and Instagram. Sabar credited the Indonesian public and said citizens had been submitting reports of inappropriate digital content through the aduankonten.id portal.

He said his team plans to use artificial intelligence to strengthen its surveillance system to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of digital content monitoring. He said: “We will continue cooperating with various parties, including technology platforms, to enhance our ability to quickly respond to public reports and ensure a safer digital space.”

Gambling in Indonesia is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. Several ministers are collaborating with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling. The government has also implemented a monitoring system using artificial intelligence to detect websites associated with online gambling.

In February, Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s communication and digital affairs minister, announced that the government would create new rules to manage online gambling. The minister met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to discuss how to handle online gambling and agreed that stricter regulations were needed.