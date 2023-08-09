Indian police detect international links behind alleged online gambling operation

Police detected the alleged illegal operation in June.

India.- Police in Kangra claim to have found international links behind an alleged online betting operation discovered in June. The Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, said the network extended to Dubai, Cambodia, African nations and Armenia.

Police have petitioned for the involvement of a central agency to handle the investigation. So far, 18 people have been arrested in seven states: Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Police say they have investigated 90 bank accounts, culminating in the seizure of ₹94 crore. Raids in Kangra led to arrests and the seizure of laptops, mobile phones, passbooks, chequebooks, and SIM cards. Subsequent inquiries extended to Mohali in Punjab.

According to The Hindustan Times, the netwok establishment of numerous bank accounts in Dharamshala, Baijnath-Paprola and Mohali in different people’ names, often without their knowledge.

Elsewhere in India, police in Ludhiana arrested 28 people in one day in 22 separate operations targeting illegal gambling, betting and lottery sales. Police seized ₹50,215 in cash, mobile phones, playing cards and other materials.