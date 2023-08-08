India: 22 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Ludhiana conducted 22 raids in connection with illegal lottery ticketing, betting and other gambling.

India.- Police in Ludhiana have arrested 28 people in one day in 22 separate operations targeting illegal gambling, betting and lottery sales. Police seized ₹50,215 in cash, mobile phones, playing cards and other materials.

According to Hindustan Times, five people are still being sought and the police have warned that they will continue to monitor illegal gambling.

Elsewhere in India, police in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, have arrested the director of a nightclub in Ama Seoni for allegedly operating illegal online betting with the Mahadev Book and Anna Reddy betting platforms. Police received a tip-off via Whatsapp.