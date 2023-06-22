India: 11 arrested for alleged illegal online betting operations

11 people have been arrested in different places.

India.- The Dharamshala police say they have broken up an inter-state gang allegedly involved in online betting and cybercrime. Some 11 arrests have been made and more are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The arrests were made in Paprola, Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Mohali, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Police seized laptops, mobile phones, passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards and various identification documents.

According to Hill Post, the case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar Police Station in Dharamshala. A complainant reported unauthorised online transactions worth approximately 65 lakhs in his bank account within a month. Further investigations uncovered similar fraudulent activities involving crores of rupees in multiple bank accounts connected to online betting and other illicit practices.

Earlier this month, police in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, dismantled an illegal online gaming and betting scam that was allegedly operating under the disguise of an online grocery business in a rented house. The raid resulted in the arrest of 19 people.

Police commissioner C.M. Trivikarama Varma said police had written to 14 banks to freeze ₹5 crore (US$7.5m) in 71 bank accounts. Police seized 53 mobile phones and seven laptops.