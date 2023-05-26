India: 7 arrested in Noida over IPL betting

They were allegedly running betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

India.- Police in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested seven people for alleged involvement in betting on T20 cricket matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Acting on a tipoff, a team from the Sector 24 police station conducted the operation at a residence in Gijhore village, Sector 22. They reportedly seized 15 mobile phones, four laptops and ₹4 lakh in cash.

Shakti Avasthy, the additional deputy commissioner of police in Noida, told The Hindustan Times that police had used intelligence and electronic surveillance. The suspects were reportedly placing bets on the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (May 24).

Officers said those arrested used an online betting application as a reference to determine the rates for win and loss bets. They have been charged under the Public Gambling Act and presented before a magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Earlier this week police in Pune made arrests over an alleged betting operation.