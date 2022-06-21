India: 6 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in India continue to carry out raids against illegal gambling.

Those arrested were allegedly gambling at a house in the Mahasamund district.

India.- Police in Chhattisgarh have arrested six people for alleged illegal gambling. Officers seized cash, mobile phones and playing cards during a raid at a house in Jhilmila village located in the Mahasamund district.

While authorities in India consider the possible legalisation of gambling, police continue to tackle illegal gambling. A week ago, police in Surat arrested more than 450 people for alleged activities linked to illegal gambling. Police seized cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh.

Also, police in Pune arrested 36 people after discovering an alleged illegal gambling den located in the parking lot of a building in Mangalwar Peth.