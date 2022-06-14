India: over 450 people arrested for illegal gambling in Surat

Police in Surat have carried out a series of raids over the last three days and arrested more than 450 people.

India.- New operations against illegal gambling have been carried out in the last three days in the city of Surat, in the state of Gujarat. In a series of raids, more than 450 people were arrested by officers from several police stations in the city.

Those arrested are accused of participating in activities linked to illegal gambling. During the operations, police seized cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh.

The arrests coincided with Bhim Agiyaras, a religious festival that often sees an uptick in betting, which is why police intensified their operations.

A few days ago, police in Pune arrested 36 people after discovering an alleged illegal gambling den located in the parking lot of a building in Mangalwar Peth. Meanwhile, India continues to consider the possible legalisation of gambling.