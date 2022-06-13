India: 36 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Pune have carried out a raid that ended with 36 arrests for alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

India.- Police in Pune have arrested 36 people after discovering an alleged illegal gambling den located in the parking lot of a building in Mangalwar Peth. According to authorities, one of those arrested was identified as the operator. The police are still searching for five partners.

The police operation came as part of an order issued by the Social Security Cell (SSC) in-charge police inspector Rajesh Puranik who, according to The Hindustan Times, has stepped up operations against illegal gambling operations in the city. In recent weeks, there have been many police operations across India targeting illegal betting on cricket matches.

Meanwhile, India continues to consider the possible legalisation of gambling. As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, a seven-member team that includes state ministers has been tasked to identify a nodal ministry to oversee the industry. Its responsibilities include developing regulatory mechanisms to protect players and business principles.

According to reports, the panel will pay particular attention to the legal and legislative frameworks used by other regulators in the world to help formulate policies that could be considered acceptable in areas of India where anti-gambling sentiment exists locally. The hope is that legalising gaming will help curb illegal offerings.