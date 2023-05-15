India: 5 charged in Chhattisgarh in connection with IPL betting

Police seized 25 mobile phones, three laptops and assets valued at over Rs 5 lakh.

Chhattisgarh Police have arrested five people suspected of using the Mahadev Book app during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

India.- The Pratappur police in Chhattisgarh attested five people for alleged illegal betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) using the Mahadev Book app. Police raided a residence in Sarnapara village and seized 25 mobile phones, three laptops and assets valued at over Rs 5 lakh.

Police say they have frozen Rs 2 crore across 38 bank accounts. According to Patrika, the raid was initiated following instructions from IG Ramgopal Garg, urging all departments to remain vigilant against illegal betting activities.

Those arrested have been charged under Sections 6, and 7 of the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act 2022. Chhattisgarh Police had recently made similar arrests in the Kanker region, also related to the Mahadev Book betting app.

