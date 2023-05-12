India: 4 arrested in connection with online betting in Rajasthan 

Kota police arrested four people in connection with betting on IPL matches.

India.- Four people have been arrested for alleged involvement in betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Those arrested were Shahnawaj Khan, 22, Noshad Khan, 21, Dinesh, 30, and Mohammed Sharif, 35, all residents of Bundi City.

According to The Times of India, police received a tip-off and raided a flat in Samriddhi Enclave II near Royal Marriage Garden. The accused were allegedly betting on the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Officers seized Rs 1.34 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones and a laptop. The accused have been charged under the Rajasthan Public Gambling Ordinance, 1949 and remanded in police custody. The police said that they are investigating further and looking for more suspects.

Earlier this week, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) claimed to have dismantled three alleged illegal online betting networks that were taking bets on IPL matches. Officers conducted three raids.