India: 40 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Police in Gurugram say they found an illegal casino.

India.- Police in Gurugram claim to have dismantled an illegal casino in the vicinity of Sakatpur. They arrested f 40 people and seized ₹2,10,000 in cash, 25 bottles of high-value liquor, 33 bottles of beer, 2,511 tokens and 12 card packets.

Among those arrested, three people, Krishna Kumar (54) of Jyoti Park colony, along with Surendra Kumar (57) and Manish (33) from Ramnagar colony, are accused of orchestrating an illegal casino operation and serving alcohol without permits. Police registered a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act at the Badshahpur police station.

Subhash Broken, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police, said that during interrogations, those arrested said they were inspired by visits to casinos in Goa.

Elsewhere, Gujarat Police arrested 10 people over an alleged gambling operation in a residential complex in Ahmedabad. Police seized 12 mobile phones valued at over Rs 3 lakh, playing chips and cash amounting to Rs 43,330. Police said the organisers would invite customers and provide them with playing chips valued at Rs 25,000. These could later be exchanged for cash.