India: 4 arrested for taking bets on cricket

Police in Hyderabad discovered bookmakers taking bets on the T20 World Cup first-round match between West Indies and Zimbabwe.

India.- Four people aged between 30 and 35 have been arrested for allegedly taking bets on the cricket T20 World Cup first-round match between West Indies and Zimbabwe. After raiding a house in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad, officers seized 6 lakh and froze another 10.7 lakh in a bank account belonging to one of the accused.

The accused have been charged on offences under the Gaming Act and produced in court for judicial remand. Arrests for cricket betting are fairly common in India. So far this year, Police in Delhi have arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling. According to The Hindu, most of the arrests were for illegal gambling on IPL cricket. Meanwhile, India continues to consider the possible legalisation of gambling.