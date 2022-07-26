India: 32 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested were caught in a series of raids over the weekend.

The Philippines.- Philippine police have arrested a total of 32 people for alleged illegal gambling. According to local media, one of the raids was carried out in the city of Tarlac and ended with ten people arrested for playing card games.

Meanwhile, police in Bulacan arrested nine people for participating in billiards poker games, and another for dealing with bookies. Three others were arrested for playing heads and tails, and three for playing tong-its.

In Los Angeles City, four people were arrested for playing lucky 9, while two others were arrested for playing heads and tails. Police also arrested two people in Bagac, Bataan, for playing Mahjong. According to Sun Star, police seized playing cards, billiard balls and bet money.

A month ago, police in Mexico, Pampanga, arrested 75 people after dismantling an illegal cockfighting operation. Previous to that, police in Mabalacat City arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities related to cockfighting.