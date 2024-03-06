India: 3 arrested in Goa over illegal cricket betting

A raid was conducted at Salvador do Munro, Bardez,.

India.- Police in Goa have made three arrests in a raid on a private bungalow in the north district. Porvorim police inspector PI Rahul Parab told Daiji World that the raid was conducted at Salvador do Munro, Bardez, after receiving a tip-off about cricket betting. Officers seized mobile phones, a laptop, a wifi router, and other items worth Rs 1.7 lakhs.

A case has been filed under the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act’s sections 3 and 4.

A report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) has estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.