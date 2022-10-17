India: Police arrest 37 for alleged illegal bookmaking

Some 37 arrests have been made in Jaipur.to custody.

Those arrested were allegedly operating at the Sawai Mansingh cricket stadium in Jaipur.

India.- Police in Jaipur claim to have arrested 37 suspected bookmakers who were operating at the Sawai Mansingh cricket ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They allegedly took bets on live cricket matches using a telecast that was running 30 seconds in advance.

They are believed to have been operating in other states, including UP, Delhi and Haryana. More than 70 mobile phones have ben seized.

A week ago, police in India made another arrest related to betting on cricket. Officers in Pune arrested a man who was allegedly taking bets on India vs Pakistan. Shripad Yadav, 24, is reported to be a resident of Akurdi.

Police also claimed to have dismantled an illegal online cricket betting operation in Panchkula with the arrest of four people. Officers seized 26 mobile phones, six laptops and ₹35,000 that had allegedly been bet on the outcome of the London cricket series.