India: 28 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Delhi have arrested 28 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling in a park.

India.- A total of 28 people who have been arrested in the state capital of Delhi in connection with illegal gambling. Officers say they received confidential information about gambling in the Shakurpur area at around 9.30pm on June 4. When they arrived, they found people gambling and playing satta inside a park.

Police seized money, gambling items, notepads, calculators and pens. Ten of those arrested were said to be operating the satta and 18 others were gambling. Satta is a form of lottery which originally involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted from the New York Cotton Exchange to the Bombay Cotton Exchange.

So far this year, Police in Delhi have arrested more than 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling. According to The Hindu, most of the arrests were linked to illegal gambling around IPL cricket. It comes after a drop in arrests in recent years. Some 5,776 people were 2020 and 8,009 in 2019.

A few days ago, police arrested three people who were allegedly running a gambling racket in an apartment located in Hyderabad. Those arrested, aged between 26 and 42, had 1.15 crore in cash. When the police arrived at the scene they found two people gambling while a third was in another room. There he was arrested and the police seized a total of Rs 1,113 crore.