India: 22 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

India.- Police in Hyderabad have arrested 22 people, aged between 27 and 50 for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. According to The Siasat Daily, 21 of those arrested were gambling while one, Shaik Mohammed Khadeer, was allegedly running the illegal operation.

During the raid, police seized Rs 46.55 lakh cash, a cash counting machine, eight mobile phones, a two-wheeler and gambling paraphernalia. A case has been registered under the Telangana Gaming Act.

