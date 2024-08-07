India: 14 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police made the arrests in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

India.- Police in New Delhi have arrested 14 people, aged between 22 and 70, for allegedly operating a gambling business at a house in Paschim Vihar. Officers seized Rs 2.2m, their largest seizure of cash from a gambling operation in recent years.

Officers also seized two banknote counting machines, as well as two briefcases designed to hold several mobile phones.

Elsewhere in India, seven people, aged between 28 to 51 years old, have been arrested for illegal gambling at a house near Mahila Talav in Thaltej, Gujarat. Police received a tip-off and found 12 people in the house, but five managed to escape. Police seized Rs 4.37 lakh in cash.

