India: 17 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested were accused of organizing gambling in remote locations.

During the raid, police seized 16 motorcycles, 17 mobile phones, and Rs 3.84 lakh in cash.

India.- Police arrested a total of 17 people on suspicion of gambling in a forest location near Moram village in Palamaner Mandal. Officers carried out a raid on January 12 and seized 16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones, and ₹3.84 lakh in cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Sudhakar Reddy said those arrested were from Western Mandal in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

Two of those arrested were identified as the leaders of the illegal gambling hub and, according to officers, they were organizing gambling in remote areas to evade surveillance. According to The Hindu, each client seated at the table was charged Rs 1000 by the organizers.

Meanwhile, the police organized different events in the villages to raise awareness about gambling and cockfights during the Sankranti festival.

