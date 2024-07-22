India: 31 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were allegedly betting on a card game.

India.- The City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB) team has arrested 31 people at a flat in the Hebbal Industrial area in Karnataka for allegedly participating in illegal betting on the card game andar-bahar. Police seized approximately Rs 49,000 in bet money. Police commissioner Seema Latkar directed officers acting on a tip-off.

