India: 10 arrested for suspected illegal gambling

India.- Police have arrested 10 people on suspicion of gambling at a market. Police seized playing cards, more than Rs 15,000 in cash, electronic calculators and other gambling materials. There was reportedly a scuffle with police.

Elsewhere in India, thirteen people were arrested in the city of Amritsar earlier this month for allegedly conducting illegal online gambling via the mobile application Fairplay. Police said those arrested, aged between 18 and 36, tricked people into placing large bets on sports such as cricket and football.

Officers conducted a raid following tipoffs from residents and seized 17 mobile phones, three Wi-Fi modems and five laptops. Anil Kumar Jatta, a commerce graduate, is accused of masterminding the operation.