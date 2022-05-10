India: 10 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested were caught in two separate raids over the weekend.

Police in Hyderabad have arrested 10 people for illegally betting on cricket matches through an app.

India.- Police from the Northern Area Task Force and the Mahankali and Market in Hyderabad have arrested 10 people in two raids targeting alleged illegal gambling.

During one raid, police officers arrested three punters, a collecting agent and the alleged main organiser of illegal betting on cricket matches using an app called cricketbet9. Police seized mobile phones and money.

In a separate raid, police arrested five people for illegal betting on cricket matches during the ongoing IPL season.

According to a Times of India report, so far this year, there have been more than 1,000 cases, resulting in 2,300 arrests in Delhi related to illegal gambling operations.

According to the report, almost 200 cases were registered in the northwestern district, followed by more than 150 abroad and almost 100 in the west. More than 375 players were arrested by police in the Outer District, 340 in the Northwest, and more than 200 in the West, Southwest, and Southeast.

A few days ago, police in Nerul arrested eight people for allegedly betting illegally through an app during a Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Eleven cricket match.