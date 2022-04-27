Imperial Pacific unable to pay workers for first half of April

Imperial Pacific continues to face financial challenges and was unable to meet its monthly obligation with its remaining employees.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI was again unable to pay its 30 remaining employees. The casino operator has been unable to cover its obligations for the April 1-15 pay period as it continues to face financial difficulties.

Ken Taijeron, one of IPI’s 17 security guards told Mariana’s Variety he had not been paid for the period from March 26 to April 1 either. IPI currently has 15 construction workers tasked with removing tower cranes from unfinished buildings at its casino hotel in Garapan.

It also has 17 security guards maintaining the venue and warehouses in San Antonio and Lower Base and eight administrative staff at an office at Flame Tree in Sadog Tasi.

IPI’s failure to pay employees violate local and state labour laws, which has led to enforcement actions from the Commonwealth Casino Commission.

The future of Imperial Pacific International could be defined on May 3 when the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) holds a hearing to decide whether to permanently revoke its exclusive casino licence, which is currently suspended indefinitely.

Former IPI chairwoman to pay $42,200 in court-imposed sanctions

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has confirmed that former IPI chairwoman Cui Li Jie must pay court fines totaling $42,200. According to Cui, the fees owned total $36,200 but the court’s calculations come out at $42,200.

The courts have repeatedly found that Cui Li Jie violated court orders regarding electronically stored information or ESI. Cui is a witness in the lawsuit brought against IPI and its former contractors and subcontractors MCC International and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration by seven construction workers. The plaintiffs allege labour rights violations and human trafficking.