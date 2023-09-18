HK police arrest over 200 in operation against triad-linked illegal gambling

Hong Kong police led citywide raids targeting illegal gambling operations.

Hong Kong.- Police in Hong Kong have arrested 202 people allegedly linked to a triad organisation engaged in illicit gambling. The operation, dubbed “Swift Eaves,” led to the seizure of nearly HK$2m (US$256,000) in cash and casino chips. Officers say they arrested 148 men and 54 women aged from 14 to 78.

Police raided around 40 locations over two days, including arcades, illicit gambling establishments, unlicensed bars and private clubs. Those arrested face a range of charges, including trafficking in dangerous drugs, conspiracy to commit criminal damage and running illegal gambling establishments. The seizures included HK$560,000 in cash, HK$1.35m in chips and 53 gambling machines.

An alleged triad leader, identified as a 37-year-old man surnamed Lee, initially eluded capture but was arrested in Lok Ma Chau around 7:40pm. on Saturday (September 16). Police said the operation remains ongoing, with the possibility of further arrests.

