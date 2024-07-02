Hamish Macdonald steps down as The Star company secretary

The casino operator has proposed the appointment of Kate Williams as an additional company secretary.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that Hamish Macdonald stepped down as its company secretary on June 30. The casino operator has proposed the appointment of Kate Williams, deputy company secretary, as an additional company secretary subject to all necessary regulatory approvals being obtained.

Williams has extensive legal, regulatory and governance experience, having previously held positions at Heritage and People’s Choice Limited, Vicinity Centres, BHP Group and Downer Group. Until her appointment is approved, Jennie Yuen will communicate with the ASX under Listing Rule 12.6.

The company stated: “The board welcomes Ms Williams and acknowledges the ongoing and valuable contributions from Ms Yuen.” It also thanked Macdonald for his contribution since being appointed as company secretary in September.

