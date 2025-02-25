Greyhound Racing SA announces new chair

David Lewis replaces Grantley Stevens, who had led the GRSA board since 2018.

Australia.- Greyhound Racing South Australia (GRSA) has appointed Dallas David Lewis as its chairman. He replaces Grantley Stevens, who had been at the helm of the GRSA’s board since 2018. Lewis, who has experience in the banking sector, has been serving on the GRSA Board since 2020. Stevens, who has been a board member for over 10 years. will remain on the board for a period to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Stevens said: “I am a proud advocate for greyhound racing, and I have enjoyed chairing the organisation and the interaction with a wonderful group of industry stakeholders. I now look forward to working with David as the organisation continues to confront its challenges and bed down a great future.

“The Board of GRSA has built a strong financial and asset base and has the strategy in place to build on nation-leading successes such as our rehoming program that enabled more than 500 former racers to be placed into the community last year as truly wonderful domestic pets. Working with our participants, we are confronting, positively and forthrightly, all challenges with a clear focus on our love of the greyhound and the integrity and welfare framework that complements this.”

Lewis said: “All in greyhound racing are appreciative of the leadership and commitment Grantley has demonstrated and it is a privilege to be tasked with continuing the great work he has driven. The greyhound industry makes a AU$125m annual economic contribution to the State, we are a significant employer and make an important social and community contribution.

“As to the priorities as I see them, obviously bedding down the Ashton Review recommendations and securing our long- term future is number one. But I will also be looking to build confidence amongst participants, and I am sure we can best do this by working as one to make the industry as great as we can collectively make it.”

GRSA has also appointed Nicolle Rantanen-Reynolds as deputy chair. She was appointed to the GRSA Board in 2023 and has peak body board experience across the three codes of racing.