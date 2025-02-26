Greyhound Racing NSW names Steve Griffin as CEO

Steve Griffin’s appointment follows the resignation of Rob Macaulay last July.

Australia.- Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) has announced the appointment of Steve Griffin as its new CEO, effective March 3. Griffin has spent 20 years as a senior public servant in New South Wales. He was most recently CEO of the NSW Greyhound Racing & Integrity Commission (GWIC).

He has also worked at Service NSW, the NSW Department of Premier & Cabinet, NSW Fair Trading and the Office of the Inspector-General. Before that, he spent 13 years as a detective senior sergeant with the NSW Police Force, where he worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Organised Crime Unit and Internal Affairs.

Griffin’s appointment follows the resignation of former CEO Rob Macaulay last July. Deputy CEO Wayne Billett has been acting as interim CEO.

GRNSW chair Adam Casselden said: “Mr Griffin was the outstanding candidate from a strong pool of contenders, and he has the experience, animal welfare oversight and understanding of the greyhound racing industry to ensure its long-term viability and growth. His appointment balances the needs and aspirations of industry participants with community expectations around animal welfare.

“Having a permanent CEO in place also ensures GRNSW can immediately consider, and implement, the findings of the Drake Inquiry into the operations of the greyhound racing industry, which is due to report in April this year.”

The independent selection process was chaired by former NSW premier Morris Iemma. An external recruitment agency was engaged to identify candidates, leading to a short-list finalised late last year. The selection panel, comprising four members, unanimously recommended Griffin for the role. To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, Griffin voluntarily stepped down from his position with GWIC while the GRNSW board deliberated on his candidacy.

GRNSW said: “[Griffin] joins GRNSW at a time when the industry is strong. Latest figures show that greyhound racing generates more than AU$800m in economic activity every year, supporting 4,500 jobs, almost half of whom are in rural and regional areas.

“It has 26 racing clubs. Every year, it holds more than 1,200 race meetings, hosts 13,500 races, attracts almost 170,000 spectators and pays out more than AU$50m in prizemoney.”

Griffin said: “The past six years as CEO of GWIC has taught me a lot about the industry and has given me a deep appreciation for its hardworking and devoted participants. We certainly have challenges ahead, but so too do we have opportunities. Opportunities for growth in our regions and cities, in race numbers and participants, in volunteers and trainers.

“I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team at GRNSW, together with our stakeholders and participants to deliver a thriving, inclusive, transparent and sustainable greyhound racing industry in NSW.”