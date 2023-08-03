Grand Korea Leisure posts casino sales of US$2.40bn for July

Grand Korea Leisure Co’s casino sales were up 5.3 per cent month-on-month and up 8.8 per cent from the prior-year period.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that casino sales grew 5.3 per cent month-on-month in July, from KRW29.55bn (US$22.6m) to KRW31.13bn (US$2.40bn). Sales were up 8.8 per cent from the prior-year period.

Table-game sales were up 4.8 per cent in month-on-month terms, from KRW26.53bn (US$20.43m) to KRW27.8bn (US$2.11bn). The figure was up 6.5 per cent when compared to last year. Machine-game sales were up 10.3 per cent month-on-month and up 32.1 per cent year-on-year at KRW3.33bn (US$26.1m).

For the first seven months of the year, Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW239.16bn (US$1.82bn), a rise of 93.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The casino firm recorded a cumulative drop of KRW1.84tn (US$141.3bn), up 120.4 per cent year-on-year. The drop in July totalled KRW246.19bn (US$18.7bn), up 56.1 per cent from a year ago but down 2.4 per cent from June.

The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos posted a net profit of nearly KRW21.60bn (US$16.3m) for the first quarter of the year, in contrast to a KRW10.78bn (US$8.1m) net loss reported for the same period last year, and KRW8.95bn (US$6.7m) loss in the previous quarter.