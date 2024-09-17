Gaming-related crimes in Macau: 683 cases recorded in H1

The figure was up 61.8 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- The Office of the Secretary for Security in Macau has reported that gaming-related crimes rose 61.8 per cent year-on-year to 683 in the first half of the year. The figure remained 29.4 per cent lower than in 2019.

Authorities attributed the rise to the increase in visitor traffic and the recovery of the gaming industry. Cumulatively, Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Casino-related scams accounted for 23.3 per cent of cases, with 159 instances. That’s an increase of 67.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Among these cases, 82 instances involved currency exchange, reflecting a 90.7 per cent rise.

There were also 262 other instances of unlicensed money exchange in the first half of the year outside of casinos, which aren’t included in the count of gaming-related incidents. Police conducted checks on 2,215 people in connection with illicit money exchange.

Some 122 cases of usury, or loan sharking, linked to gambling were detected, an increase of 293.5 per cent in year-on-year terms. Police dealt with 23 cases of unlawful detention related to gambling.

Macau’s new gambling law to address illegal money exchange

The proposed Law on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes will include measures addressing illegal money exchange, reversing a previous decision to leave the issue out of the bill. Chan Chak Mo, the head of the AL’s Second Standing Committee, said that under new amendments, unauthorised money changers could face sentences ranging from one month to five years in prison.

They could also be banned from casinos for between two and 10 years. The proposed provision also covers hotels and performance venues that are ancillary to an integrated resort.

The draft legislation, intended to replace the existing Illegal Gambling Law (Law 8/96/m), passed its initial reading at the Legislative Assembly of Macau in February and is expected to reach the legislature for a final vote before the end of the year.