Galaxy redesignates Michael Mecca as independent non-executive director

Michael Victor Mecca served as president of Galaxy Entertainment Group from September 2015 until his retirement in 2018.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced that Michael Victor Mecca will be re-designated as an independent non-executive Director with effect from today (March 1). Mecca, 74, was appointed in May 2018.

Prior to his appointment, he served as president and chief operating officer from 2009 to 2015 and then as president until his retirement on April 16, 2018. Mecca held senior executive positions with global gaming and hospitality brands in Las Vegas and Melbourne. He also served as a member of the board of directors of Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco from September 2015 to September 2021.

Mecca is the honorary president of The Macau Gaming Management Association (MGMA), an advisory board member of the Macau University Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming (ISCG), a member of G2E Asia Executive Non-Gaming Advisory Board, an honorary advisor of International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) and honorary president of Macau Responsible Gaming Association.

Mecca will not participate in day-to-day management and operationsor hold any other executive or management role or function with the Group. He will enter into a service contract with GEG for a term of 3 years commencing from March 1 and will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association of GEG and the Listing Rules.

Ted Chan Ying Tat has been appointed as chief financial officer following Robert Drake‘s departure from the position. The change is effective from March 1. Over the next few months, Chan will work with Drake on the transition.

Francis Lui, vice chairman of GEG said Chan’s knowledge in local integrated resorts, combined with his management experience and familiarity with GEG, made him an ideal fit for the role. He said Chan had 20 years of operational and financial experience in both Macau and regional gaming.

Chan joined GEG in 2018 as the chief operating officer for Japan Development, bringing experience in gaming, hospitality, and business development from various senior management positions.