Four trustees appointed to New South Wales Responsible Gambling Fund Trust

The appointments have been approved by the minister for gaming and racing, David Harris.

Australia.-The New South Wales government has appointed four new trustees to the Responsible Gambling Fund Trust (RGF). Luke Lindsay, Siobhan Toohill, Maria Vassiliadis and Kara Lamond will help decide how to fund programmes that prevent and reduce gambling harm.

They replace outgoing members Dr Clive Allcock, Prof Paul Delfabbro, Elizabeth Lyne and Prof Joel Negin. David Harris, minister for gaming and racing approved the appointments after a selection process.

Lindsay has experience leading statewide gambling support services and community programs. Toohill has previously worked as chief sustainability officer at Westpac, where she instigated the introduction of voluntary gambling blocks on credit cards.

Vassiliadis has a legal background. She held senior positions at the eSafety Commissioner and the federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts. Lamond has a background in government and not-for-profits, specialising in policy development and reforms within the health and justice sectors.

The RGF started in 1995 amid the introduction of a levy on casinos. Its goal is to support initiatives that align with the Office of Responsible Gambling’s aim of achieving zero gambling harm-related issues. It has 11 members and is led by chair Chris Bertinshaw.

L&GNSW launches compliance operation against underage gambling

Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has launched a compliance operation intended to prevent minors from entering, gambling or drinking alcohol in New South Wales (NSW) casinos during the holiday season.

Dimitri Argeres, L&GNSW acting executive director of regulatory operations said: “This is a critical time of year when we see an increase in people visiting casinos, and it’s essential that minors are not among them. Under 18s caught in a casino will forfeit any gambling winnings and may face fines of up to AU$4,400 (US$2,800), along with a ban on entering casinos until they are at least 19.”

