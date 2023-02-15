Former Tabcorp general counsel joins Senet as senior associate

Bree Ryan has joined Senet’s team of associates.

Australia.- Senet, an Australian advisory group on gambling law, regulation and compliance, has appointed Bree Ryan as a senior associate. Ryan, who specialises in wagering, is a La Trobe University graduate and has previously worked at the law firm Minter Ellison and Flutter-owned SportsBet.

Ryan’s appointment adds to the firm’s team of former Tabcorp lawyers, which includes Senet principals Julian Hoskins and Daniel Lovecek, as well as senior associate Caitlin McCombe, all of whom previously served as in-house counsel for the operator.

Hoskins highlighted Ryan’s extensive experience in both the regulatory and market spheres of gambling law. He said Ryan’s expertise will complement the team and provide increased capabilities to support clients with gambling law and regulation-related matters. He added that Ryan brings a strong network of connections with domestic and international operators in the Australian market.

Ryan has served as the principal legal advisor on a number of complex strategic matters, including the integration of two ASX-listed corporations. She has also been involved in significant regulatory investigations and compliance reform initiatives, as well as responsible gaming changes.

