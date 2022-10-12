Focus Gaming News updates website with new features and fresh design

As part of an improvement plan that began this year, Focus Gaming News has also added a new feature that allows readers to listen to the news of the day.

Focus Gaming News started this year with an ambitious improvement plan that will last until the year 2025 and includes an extensive renovation of the website. That doesn’t only mean design changes, but also new forms of content and functionalities to make the user experience even better.

The latest change is the introduction of a new function that allows readers to listen to the most important articles and news in the industry. Visitors to the website can press a button to listen to the articles read in a clear, pleasant voice, to keep abreast of the latest developments in the sector quickly and easily without having to read the stories.

A new design and more improvements

Meanwhile, Focus Gaming News has updated its site so readers can access the main news of the day more quickly. The change responds to today’s busy schedules, recognising that people now often have less time to browse content.

The improvements all form part of a long-term improvement plan that foresees the application of artificial intelligence, the generation of on-demand reports and other functionalities designed to ensure the site continues to offer the best quality service.

Focus Gaming News is one of the most important news outlets in the casino and gaming industry. Readers can find news on land-based casinos, regulation, legislation, sports betting and online gaming, as well as reports on the latest products and trends, interviews with key industry insiders and more.

We are also a regular visitor at the main international gaming industry events and is currently present at G2E Las Vegas meeting contacts and keeping up with the latest industry developments.

Three editions with the same journalistic quality

As well as the main Focus Gaming News site and a daily newsletter received by more than 20,000 subscribers, there is also Focus Latin America and Focus Asia Pacific: sites and newsletters focusing specifically on these markets.

Each provides relevant information on the corresponding region, including the most important news on casinos, igaming, sports betting, gambling regulation and more.

Focus Gaming News continues to grow, and we’ll have more news soon. Follow us on our social networks and on our website to keep up to speed on all the news.