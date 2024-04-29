Edward C DeLeon Guerrero to continue as CCC chairman

Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero and Rafael S. Demapan have been re-elected.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has elected Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero and Rafael S. Demapan to continue as chairman and vice chairman, respectively. Demapan will also be in charge of public relations. Mariano Taitano will remain as treasurer and has also been made secretary

The board agreed to review the positions when two new commissioners replace outgoing commissioners Ramon M. Dela Cruz of Tinian and Martin T. Mendiola of Rota.

Dela Cruz and Mendiola gave farewell statements. Mendiola expressed hope for a settlement deal with Imperial Pacific International (IPI). Dela Cruz said the success of the casino industry depends on collaboration among government branches.

