Dynam Japan posts US$832m in full-year revenue

Revenue was up 11.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Japan.- Dynam Japan Holdings, one of Japan’s largest pachinko hall operators, has shared its financial results for the fiscal year 2024. It reported revenue of JPY130.4bn (US$832m), up 11.2 per cent year-on-year. Net profit was up 87.4 per cent to JPY3.39bn due to the strong revenue growth in its core pachinko business (up 8.9 per cent at JPY124.5bn).

As of March 31, the company operates 433 pachinko halls, up from 429 a year earlier. Last June, it acquired a five pachinko halls in Gifu from Keiai for JPY3.8bn (US$27.2m).