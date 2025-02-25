DigiPlus joins FTSE All-Cap and Total-Cap Index

The inclusion will take effect from next month.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive has been included in the UK’s Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE) All-Cap Index and Total-Cap Index. The FTSE Index changes will take effect at the close of March 21.

The company said on social media that: “Inclusion in the FTSE indices reflects DigiPlus’ sustained growth, market strength, and increasing investor confidence. Serving as key benchmarks tracked by investors globally, the FTSE índices measure companies that meet strict market capitalisation and liquidity standards. Notably, DigiPlus advanced from the FTSE Microcap Index in 2024, marking a significant step in its market positioning.”

In January, DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said the company had 40 million registered users by the end of last year, up from 20 million at the end of 2023. Tanco expressed confidence that the company will keep growing its user base, especially since it has been granted a gaming licence in Brazil but said the pace may not be so fast.

DigiPlus posted net income of PHP8.85bn (US$159.3m) for the first nine months of the year 2024. That’s a rise of 314 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail segment combined with the introduction of new product offerings and cost efficiencies.

Revenue was up 223 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP15.98bn (US$287.64m). EBITDA was up 271 per cent to PHP9.34bn (US$168.12m).