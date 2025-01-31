Digiplus wins three awards at the 60th Anvil Awards

The company earned a Gold Anvil and two Silver Anvils.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive has received three awards at the 60th Anvil Awards. The company won the Gold Anvil for its corporate rebranding campaign ‘DigiPlus Reimagined: Pioneering Fun, Technology, and Community’, which highlighted the company’s evolution from a traditional leisure and resorts operator to digital entertainment.

It also won two Silver Anvils: one for its 2023 report Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment and one for BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart educational programme.

DigiPlus representatives at the 60th Anvil Awards. Source: DigiPlus.

Celeste Jovenir, vice president for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability, said: “These accolades from Anvil highlight DigiPlus’ commitment to innovation, transparency, and building strong connections with our stakeholders.

“The award for our corporate rebranding celebrates our bold transformation into a digital entertainment leader, while the recognition for our Integrated Report underscores our dedication to global standards of accountability and transparency. These achievements inspire us to deliver even greater value to our customers, investors, and communities.”

Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of the BingoPlus Foundation, said: “We are honoured to receive an Anvil for BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart Program. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to uplifting communities through education, technology, and livelihood opportunities. FutureSmart is a testament to how we aim to create lasting, positive change by preparing individuals for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

DigiPlus sees users double in 2024

DigiPlus Interactive has announced that its registered users doubled last year. Chairman Eusebio Tanco said it had 40 million registered users by the end of the year, up from 20 million at the end of 2023. Tanco expressed confidence that the company will keep growing its user base, especially since it has been granted a gaming licence in Brazil but said the pace may not be so fast.