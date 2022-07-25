Delta Corp gross revenue rockets 233% in Q2

The Indian gaming company reported a 233 per cent increase in gross revenue compared to the second quarter of 2021.

India.- Delta Corp has shared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, posting gross revenue of Rs314.46 crore (US$39.4m). The figure was up 233 per cent year on year and up 16.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

According to the report, the company’s casino segment saw the fastest growth, bringing in Rs 250.72 crore (US$31.4m). That’s an increase from Rs210.66bn (US$26.4m) in Q1 2022 and from Rs41.43m (US$5.2m) registered in the second quarter of the last year.

The group’s online skill games segment brought in Rs43.83 crore (US$5.5m) while the hospitality sector brought in Rs19.91 crore (US$2.5m) – the latter up 103 per cent year on year and 18.5 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

As for profits, the company posted an increase of 10.2 per cent quarter on quarter to Rs77.38 crore (US$9.7m). For the full fiscal year to March 31 2020, Delta Corp had reported revenue of Rs765.2 crore (US$100.5m), a rise of 48.4 per cent year-on-year.

Delta Corp was allowed to reopen its casinos in Goa on March 7, while its Sikkim casino reopened on February 11. Its casino in Nepal returned to full capacity on February 28.

In June, Delta Corp began casino operations at Deltin Zuri, the new casino at The Zuri White Sands Goa Resort and Casino, through its subsidiary company Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Private Limited (DPCCPL). Delta Corp and its subsidiaries now operate five casinos in Goa.