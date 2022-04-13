Delta Corp posts US$6.3m profit for Q4

Delta Corp has reported a decline in profit mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian gaming company reported a 17 per cent decline in profits for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

India.- Delta Corp has shared its financial results for the quarter ended March 31. It posted a net profit of Rs48.11 crore (US$6.3m), down 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Gaming revenue for the period fell slightly from Rs211.87 crore to Rs210.66 crore (US$27.7m).

The group’s online revenue increased by nearly 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs42.53 crore (US$5.6m). That’s an increase from Rs35.71 crore in the previous quarter.

For the full fiscal year to March 31, revenue rose 48.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs765.2 crore (US$100.5m).

Delta Corp was allowed to reopen its casino venue in Goa on March 7, 2022, while its Sikkim casino reopened on February 11. The casino in Nepal returned to full capacity on February 28. The company made a representation to the Government of Goa, seeking a reduction for casino licence fees for the period of shut down.

In its financial report, Delta Corp stated: “Due to the pandemic situation, the stress on the operations and the representations made, the management is hopeful that the Government of Goa may consider its request, favourably.

“In such a situation, the provision of licence fees made in the books may not be payable in full or in part, as per direction of the Government of Goa.”