Crown Sydney adds new outdoor gaming area

Australia.- Crown Sydney has added a new outdor gaming area as well as a new menu at the Mahogany Lounge restaurant and new table games in the private Sky Salons on level 28.

Crown Sydney CEO Mark McWhinnie said: “The unveiling of our new casino experience, coupled with our significant investment in gambling harm minimisation and financial crime prevention, sets a new standard here in Australia for safe gaming entertainment.

“We’ve created a world-class integrated resort with award-winning restaurants, an exceptional hotel and Australia’s first Forbes five-star rated spa, and from today – a newly refreshed and redesigned casino. The recent updates to the casino are in response to feedback from our growing customer base, and we’re incredibly proud to have created an experience that is unique and exciting but also the safest place for gambling in New South Wales.

“Crown has invested millions of dollars in transforming our business – with significant investment in our guest experience, as well as gambling harm minimisation and financial crime prevention.”

The news comes almost six months after the casino operator announced the closure of one of its two VIP gaming rooms in Sydney due to low visitor numbers.