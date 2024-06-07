Crown Resorts report highlights US$3.35bn annual contribution to Australian economy

A report by Mandala Partners says Crown Resorts is Australia’s largest hospitality employer.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has published its first National Economic Contribution Report, highlighting the company’s impact on Australia’s economy. The report by Mandala Partners shows the casino operator contributes nearly AU$5bn (US$3.35bn) annually to local, state, and national economies. This includes AU$527m (US$352.89m) in taxes.

The report also outlines Crown’s partnerships with small and medium-sized enterprises, with over AU$1bn (US$670m) spent annually across 3,900 suppliers. Some 83 per cent of suppliers are small to medium businesses. It also made charitable contributions totalling AU$83m (US$55.61m).

Meanwhile, the report says the company supports nearly 30,000 jobs through its venues and supply chains, making it the largest hospitality employer in Australia. Crown College, the company’s training institution, has produced 10 per cent of all Certificate III hospitality graduates in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

The report says Crown’s venues attract 36 million visits annually, with hotel guests spending AU$600m (US$402m) at other Australian businesses.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “The release of Crown’s first National Economic Contribution Report cements our role in society as a generator of growth and entertainment for our cities and regions.

“Dollars aside, what stands out about the Report is how much we invest in people. As Australia’s largest hospitality employer and one of the largest training providers in the country, Crown supports the employment of almost 30,000 people through direct and indirect engagement. One in 10 Cert III graduates nationally have earned their qualifications from Crown College, and we continue to inject thousands of trained workers into the sector to help close the critical skills gap.

“Crown is renowned for its high-quality products and services, and we wouldn’t be able to maintain this standard without the support of our 3,900 small to medium suppliers. I am proud that each year, Crown contributes AU$1bn to these businesses through our supply chain – helping them employ thousands of people and sustain difficult economic conditions.

“Additionally, through our community partnerships, Crown has donated AU$83m and supported 100 organisations with thousands of goods and countless hours of volunteer time each year, providing crucial support to Australian communities in need.

“We are incredibly proud of the role we play in supporting and driving the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industries, and I am particularly proud of the work our team does in making an impact on the broader economy.”

