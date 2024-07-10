Crown Resorts celebrates 30th anniversary

Crown Resorts has revealed an anniversary branding initiative and special events.

Australia.- Crown Resorts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a branding initiative, CR3OWN, and a series of events encouraging people to revisit the entertainment and experiences they’ve enjoyed over the past three decades. The Atrium at Crown Melbourne will display outfits and memorabilia from past events from July 11 to August 22, while the Melbourne venue and others will run giveaways.

Crown Melbourne opened on June 30, 1994, at Melbourne’s Galleria World Trade Centre, attracting 30,000 visitors on its first night. It had 2,500 team members. In 1997, the property moved to its current 550,000-square-metre location in Southbank.

Crown says it now contributes AU$4.8bn (US$3.35bn) annually to the national economy and employs nearly 30,000 people, making it the largest hospitality employer in Australia and the biggest single-site employer in Melbourne and Perth.

Crown Resorts CEO, Ciarán Carruthers, said: “For 30 years, Crown has played a pivotal role in Australia’s entertainment, tourism, and hospitality industries, supporting both cultural and economic development within the cities where we operate.

“We know that so many of our guests have great memories of their experiences at Crown over the past 30 years, and we want to make this celebration about them. I encourage our guests to come and enjoy the hive of activity and relive some of their most memorable experiences with us. As we celebrate with our guests and reflect on the past 30 years, we also look forward to Crown’s exciting future as we continue our aim to be a beacon of excellence for integrated resorts.”

