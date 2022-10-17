Crown Perth appoints David Tsai as CEO

Tsai will commence in the role of Crown Perth CEO later this year.

David Tsai previously held senior management positions at MGM Resorts.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced the appointment of David Tsai as CEO of Crown Perth. He Tsai is expected to start later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Tsai has spent 15 years with MGM Resorts International, including as president Midwest Group, where he led the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of MGM Grand Detroit in Michigan and MGM Northfield Park in Ohio.

Tsai also served as president and COO at MGM’s Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi, and SVP and chief financial officer at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas., where helped lead the US$550m transformation of the resort to Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “Crown Perth is a world-class property and David is a world-class leader with a proven track record and deep experience in global hospitality and entertainment. I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.

“As CEO of Crown Perth, David will lead our remediation action plan in Western Australia and work with the Crown Perth Board and the newly appointed Independent Monitor, Paul Steel, to implement the recommendations of the Perth Casino Royal Commission.

“I am confident that under his leadership we will continue that important work and achieve our ambition to be a world-leader in the delivery of safe and responsible gaming and entertainment.”

Tsai added: “Crown Perth is renowned for its outstanding facilities, entertainment, premium restaurants and luxury accommodation. What I am most excited about is its reputation for delivering exceptional service by a team of 6,000 talented and dedicated people.

“I look forward to joining the team and working alongside them to deliver the reform and remediation plans and creating memorable experiences for our customers.”

WA appoints independent monitor to oversee Crown Perth

The government of Western Australia (WA) has appointed Paul Steel as an independent monitor to oversee remediation at Crown Perth following the Royal Commission report handed down earlier this year.

The appointment of an independent monitor was recommended by the Royal Commission to approve, monitor and report on Crown’s remediation plan.

Steel, who is currently assistant commissioner of the WA police force, will commence the new role on October 31. The government said he would bring decades of experience in organised crime investigation, organizational transformation and delivery of cross-government strategic outcomes.

Steel has overseen the WA police’s intelligence portfolio and metropolitan area portfolio. In his current role, he is responsible for counterterrorism and emergency response, national transport, air squadrons, marine police, mounted police, police dogs and tactical response teams.