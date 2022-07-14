Construction workers demand payment from IPI properties

A stay agreement approved by Chief Justice Ramona Manglona allows seven workers to apply for multiple ways to collect upon their judgment against IPI.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The seven workers who sued IPI for alleged labour violations and human trafficking are seeking to claim payments from IPI’s real estate properties. Aaron Halegua, the attorney representing the workers, has asked for a court order directing IPI and real estate parties to provide plaintiffs with:

All prepaid rents and deposits of real estate as security;

copies of lease agreements, lease lists, accounting documents and all other books and records relating to the property secured;

until all monies owed by IPI to the plaintiffs are paid, any and all future rents or income received for the collateral properties within 72 hours of receiving those funds.

Halegua noted that the stay agreement approved by Chief Justice Ramona Manglona after IPI signed an agreement with the seven workers to stay enforcement action expressly allows plaintiffs to perform different methods simultaneously to enforce their judgment against IPI.

Halegua has also asked the court to order reasonable attorneys’ fees for the time plaintiffs spent on rent claim letters and filing. Plaintiffs have a separate motion pending, asking the court to stop the stay on the limited receivership of the sale of IPI’s casino gaming equipment so that the judgment can be complied with.

The Federal Court still has to rule on the application, but Judge Manglona has scheduled a hearing for July 15 at 10am. The Commonwealth Casino Commission told the court that it has no objection to the sale of IPI’s slot machines.

CCC and IPI could sign a settlement agreement by the end of this week

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, IPI and the CCC and the CCC may finally sign a settlement agreement this week following negotiations over the past month. IPI would have to make a financial commitment to avoid the CCC revoking its casino licence.

The parties have advised the NMI’s US District Court that they have agreed to the terms of the settlement agreement and are negotiating some final terms.