CNMI Court again denies IPI request to stay limited receivership

Judge Manglona said the auction will go ahead.

Clear Management Limited is scheduled to start its auction of IPI gaming equipment today (October 7).

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief Justice Ramona Manglona has refused once again stay limited receivership and halt the auction of Imperial Pacific International gaming equipment. The casino operator had made an attempt to obtain an injunction before receiver Clear Management Limited’s auction, which is due to start today (October 7).

The casino operator said it had reached an agreement with each foreclosure creditor and paid in full.

It said: “The court should stay the limited receivership before the planned Oct. 7, 2022, auction to avoid the unnecessary sale and the related expense associated with such sale, of IPI gaming equipment.”

However, according to Judge Manglona, IPI’s remaining gaming equipment is still to be auctioned. Clear Management and IPI have been ordered to file a list of creditors with the court, and Manglona has notified Angel Playing Cards that it can complete a repurchase of 201 Super Angel Eye dealing shoes and unused decks that it originally sold to IPI.

The full inventory for auction comprises over 365 slot machines and 39 electronic table games, together with signage, bases, and slot stools. There are over 240 gaming tables, high-end gaming utilities, 1,400 plus gaming chairs and various casino and cage equipment, including cash counters, safes, and chips.

The gaming equipment ranges from three to eight years old and some has not left the box it was delivered, including MD3 Shufflers from SG and TCS Huxley Roulette Wheels.

Earlier this month, Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom stressed that the CCC would monitor the auction to follow where items go.