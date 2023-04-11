City of Dreams named finalist for Forbes Responsible Hospitality Award

After delays, the revamped Nüwa hotel will reopen on March 31.

The Philippines.- City of Dreams Manila has been recognised for its commitment to sustainable tourism practices. It’s been named one of three finalists for the Forbes Travel Guide’s (FTG) inaugural “2023 Responsible Hospitality Award.”

To qualify for the award, City of Dreams Manila had to demonstrate a dedication to sustainability initiatives such as recycling programs, housekeeping policies and contributing to conservation efforts in local communities.

The resort’s eco-luxury projects on renewable energy, energy efficiency, reduction in water consumption, recycling, digitalisation of processes, sustainable sourcing and supporting local small and medium enterprises have already earned the 2022-2024 ASEAN Green Hotel Award.

Geoff Andres, the property president of City of Dreams Manila, said: “We thank Forbes Travel Guide for recognising our eco-friendly practices at a luxury level and seamlessly integrating these into our guests’ experience.

“Through the vision of our parent company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, led by our chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho, we remain committed on delivering sustainable luxury.”

In 2022, City of Dreams Manila installed a $370,000 NORDAQ water filtration plant and a bottling system on-site, reducing the use of single-use plastics such as water bottles and disposable amenity bottles. The resort also uses reusable, refillable pump bottles and other eco-friendly amenities in its guest rooms.

The property has 3,120 PV solar panels installed at the top of its parking building, making it the first integrated resort in the Philippines to use solar solutions. Through reusing treated greywater and laundry wastewater, the resort aims to reduce its water consumption and help save about 88 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water.

With 86 per cent of its procurement from local vendors, City of Dreams Manila says it also supports Filipino small and medium enterprises.