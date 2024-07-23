Crown Resorts names David Tsai as president and group COO

The group has made several other executive appointments.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced the appointment of several executives, subject to regulatory approvals. David Tsai, who previously served as CEO of Crown Perth, will assume the position of president and group chief operating officer of the integrated resort and entertainment group, effective August 1. He will report to Group CEO Ciarán Carruthers.

Meanwhile, Brian Pereira, the current CFO of Crown Perth, will become the property’s interim CEO while a global search is conducted. Stanford Le, currently president and CEO of Snoqualmie Casino Group in Seattle, has been appointed as CEO of Crown Sydney following Mark McWhinnie‘s decision to retire.

Gemma Allman will assume leadership of the group’s government affairs team as chief government relations officer. Nicole Pelchen, most chief technology officer for MUFG Pension & Market Services and chief information officer retail and commercial for ANZ Bank, will join as chief technology officer,

Louise Tebbutt will become chief people and culture officer, joining from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, where she served in the same role for over five years.

Carruthers said: “I am delighted to announce David’s expanded role as President & Group Chief Operating Officer and to welcome four new veterans in their respective industries – who bring global perspectives and experiences – to Crown Resorts. Stanford, Gemma, Louise and Nicole will be terrific additions to the team at an important time of transformation for the business.

“I would like to thank Mark McWhinnie for his significant efforts leading our extensive reform and remediation program in Sydney over the past three years, which culminated in the regulator finding Crown suitable to operate in NSW. Mark’s leadership has been instrumental in evolving our business and we look forward to continuing that focus under Stanford as the new Crown Sydney CEO.”

Le and Allman will start in their new roles in October, Tebbutt commences in September, while Pelchen will commence on August 12.